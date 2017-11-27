VSP Identifies Victims in Fatal Augusta County Crash

VSP Identifies Victims in Fatal Augusta County CrashPosted: Updated:
Authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police (VSP) announced Monday, November 27, that 28-year-old Kelsey Hypes of Waynesboro and 28-year-old Daniel R. Simmons of Crimora died at the scene.
According to VSP, Hypes was driving a Toyota 4Runner on Route 340 when the vehicle crossed the center line at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, November 26, and struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Simmons.
Hypes’ husband and 3-year-old child, and an 11-year-old boy from Simmons' truck were all transported for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts or child seat, and that alcohol was not a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
11/27/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:
Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Cash is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Sunday (November 26) at 1:52 p.m., on Route 340, just south of Route 663.
A 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on Route 340 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a northbound 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The driver of the Toyota, Kelsey Hypes, 28, of Waynesboro, Va., died at the scene. Her passengers – her husband and 3-year-old child - were both transported to UVA hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Both adults were wearing seat belts and the child was secured in a child safety seat.
The driver of the Ford, Daniel R. Simmons, 28, of Crimora, Va., died at the scene. His passenger – an 11-year-old boy – was transported to UVA hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.