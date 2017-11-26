VSP Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Caroline County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Caroline County – A North Chesterfield woman was killed Saturday (November 25) in a single-vehicle crash approximately 12:57 p.m., at northbound I-95 at the 111.3 mile marker in Caroline County.

The Trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Chevrolet Traverse that was operated by Leah M. Reed, 35, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, was traveling in the left lane and abruptly veered off road left striking a tree.

The Chevrolet SUV caught on fire. Reed (sole occupant) succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.