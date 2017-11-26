4 Missouri Edges UVa Wrestling 18-15 at Memorial Gymnasium

University of Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three bonus point victories proved to be the difference on Sunday (Nov. 26) as Virginia (1-3) fell to No. 4 Missouri (6-0) by a score of 18-15 in a dual match at Memorial Gym.

Each team won five weight classes with the bonus point victories at 157 pounds, 174 pounds and 184 pounds providing an edge to the visiting team as the nationally-ranked Tigers grabbed the three-point win.

Louie Hayes (Orland Park, Ill.) at 125 pounds, Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) at 133 pounds, Sam Martino (Colonial Heights, Va.) at 141 pounds, Andrew Atkinson (Lynchburg, Va.) at 165 pounds and Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.) at 197 pounds all picked up victories for the Cavaliers.

“We had a chance at the biggest win in program history today, but it didn’t happen,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “We have to bite down and make it happen when we have it in reach like that. This team is realizing how good we can be; even with the injuries and the like we’ve had early, this team is pretty darn tough.”

With matchups of nationally-ranked wrestlers in the first two weight classes, the Cavaliers started strong as No. 15 Hayes defeated No. 19 Barlow McGhee in a 4-1 decision at 125 pounds before No. 8 Mueller defeated No. 9 John Erneste in a 9-2 decision at 133 pounds.

Virginia took the overall lead out to 9-0 in the dual with a win at 141 pounds, as Martino gutted out a 2-0 decision over Nick Nasenbeny.

Missouri got on the board at 149 pounds with No. 19 Grant Leeth taking a 3-1 decision with a takedown in the third period of a 1-1 match. The Tigers then followed that up as No. 2 Joey Lavallee took the 11-2 major decision at 157 pounds.

Virginia got its fourth victory of the day at 165 pounds with Atkinson scoring three points and adding riding time in the third period to rally for a 7-4 decision over Connor Flynn.

The Tigers pulled ahead for the first time with a pair of major decisions at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, but Virginia would even things up with a victory at 197 pounds. Aiello evened the overall score with a 7-2 decision, knotting things at 15.

Missouri captured the match with an 8-3 decision at heavyweight from Austin Myers to close the match.

The Cavaliers will return to action this weekend, traveling to compete at the Cliff Keen Invitational. The two-day event begins on Friday (Dec. 1) in Las Vegas.



No. 4 Missouri 18, Virginia 15

125: No. 15 Louie Hayes (UVA) dec. No. 19 Barlow McGhee (Missouri), 4-1 – UVA 3, MU 0

133: No. 8 Jack Mueller (UVA) dec. No. 9 John Erneste (Missouri), 9-2 – UVA 6, MU 0

141: Sam Martino (UVA) dec. Nick Nasenbeny (Missouri), 2-0 – UVA 9, MU 0

149: No. 19 Grant Leeth (Missouri) dec. Sam Krivus (UVA), 3-1 – UVA 9, MU 3

157: No. 2 Joey Lavallee (Missouri) major dec. Michael Murphy (UVA), 11-2 – UVA 9, MU 7

165: Andrew Atkinson (UVA) dec. Connor Flynn (Missouri), 7-4 – UVA 12, MU 7

174: No. 4 Daniel Lewis (Missouri) major dec. No. 18 Will Schany (UVA), 14-2 – UVA 12, MU 11

184: Canten Marriott (Missouri) major dec. Michael Battista (UVA), 10-2 – MU 15, UVA 12

197: Jay Aiello (UVA) dec. Wyatt Koelling (Missouri), 7-2 – UVA 15, MU 15

HWT: Austin Myers (Missouri) dec. Tyler Love (UVA), 8-3 – MU 18, UVA 15