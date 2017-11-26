UVA Addresses White Student Union Facebook Group

UVA Addresses White Student Union Facebook GroupPosted: Updated:
The University of Virginia says it’s exploring options to address a Facebook group claiming to form a White Student Union at UVA.
The Facebook page says the group is inspired by the desecration of European-American monuments and wants to "provide a safe space for white students to air their true feelings.”
A university spokesman says this is not a registered student organization and is likely created by someone who's not a member of the university community.
In a statement, the university says, "These social media posts do not reflect the views and values of the University of Virginia. Diversity and inclusion are of the utmost importance to us, as is providing the University community with a safe living, learning and working environment."
Statement from the University of Virginia Office of Communications:
The University of Virginia is aware of a Facebook page purporting to be the “UVA White Student Union” that appeared over the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no registered University student organization (CIO) by this name.
It is highly likely that the creator of the page is not a member of the University community. As reported by Medium, similar Facebook pages have been affecting colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.
We are aware some UVA community members have seen this Facebook page and have found it highly distressing. These social media posts do not reflect the views and values of the University of Virginia.
Diversity and inclusion are of the utmost importance to us, as is providing the University community with a safe living, learning and working environment.
The University is currently assessing the matter to explore options to address it.