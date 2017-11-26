UVA Addresses White Student Union Facebook Group

The University of Virginia says it’s exploring options to address a Facebook group claiming to form a White Student Union at UVA.

The Facebook page says the group is inspired by the desecration of European-American monuments and wants to "provide a safe space for white students to air their true feelings.”

A university spokesman says this is not a registered student organization and is likely created by someone who's not a member of the university community.

In a statement, the university says, "These social media posts do not reflect the views and values of the University of Virginia. Diversity and inclusion are of the utmost importance to us, as is providing the University community with a safe living, learning and working environment."