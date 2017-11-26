Update: Driver Charged with DUI in Seminole Square Incident

The scene of the incident at the Marshalls store

A driver accused of crashing his SUV into the wall of the Marshalls store at Seminole Square Shopping Center in Charlottesville on Saturday, November 25, is charged with driving under the influence.

Police charged 33-year-old Dwayne Norwood with a DUI and driving without a license following the crash on Saturday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported in association to the crash.

There is no word on the cost of any damage to the building at this time.