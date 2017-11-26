Quantcast

Kiwanis Club Sells Christmas Trees to Benefit Community Organizations

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville group is selling Christmas trees to benefit organizations within the community.

The Kiwanis Club set up shop at the Seminole Square Shopping Center on Sunday, November 26, to kick off its annual tree sale.

The trees range in price from $35-105.

The Kiwanis Club will donate proceeds to key clubs in area schools and other organizations.

“Kiwanis is basically for children - both overseas and in the U.S. - and we have a lot of the nonprofits that we work with like Ronald McDonald House, Salvation Army, all benefit directly from that,” says Judy Faust, a Kiwanis member.

Kiwanis says all of the trees come from West Virginia.

They're on sale now until Thursday, December 21.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

