Online Retailers Anticipate High Electronics Sales on Cyber Monday

Retailers expect home automation devices to sell well this year

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday came and went, but there’s still another big shopping day coming up: Cyber Monday.

An online electronics retailer based in Albemarle County is sharing some tips for the largest online shopping day of the year.

Online retailers are expecting to sell billions of dollars’ worth of products on Monday, November 27, as holiday shoppers continue to check items off their lists.

Cyber Monday is the largest online shopping day of the year.

People spent over $3 billion on Cyber Monday sales last year, making it the biggest day in the history of e-commerce.

“Cyber Monday is a great day at the retail store, we do a lot of sales,” says Daniel Peterson, sales manager at Crutchfield Corporation.

Peterson says shoppers are typically looking to order big ticket items.

TV sets are typically popular on this shopping day, but this year home automation products like Amazon's Alexa and Google Home are also expected to be hot sellers.

“Definitely it's gonna be TVs this year, the new OLED technology has been really successful so far, Bluetooth speakers, anything wireless, home automation, wireless audio, it’s going to be huge this year,” says Peterson.

Peterson says there's a reason so many people purchase electronics around the holidays.

“People have their eye on those products for a long time and I think that they’re waiting in anticipation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to see what are going to be the best prices that you’re going to see on those big ticket items,” says Peterson.

And typically, they're smart to have waited.

“Typically speaking, they’re correct,” says Peterson. “This is the best time of year to get those.”

Peterson also suggests you do your homework and prioritize your most important items so you get them before they're gone.