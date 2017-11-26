Quantcast

Police Respond to Fatal Collision in Augusta County

Edited by Emmy Freedman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

State police are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Augusta County.

The accident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Route 340 near Forgotten Lane just south of Crimora.

Police say a pickup truck and a car collided.

Emergency crews on the scene say two people were killed and two others were rushed to Augusta Health with what are described as critical injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.