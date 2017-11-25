Boar's Head Inn Celebrates Holiday Season with Grand Illumination

Charlottesville's Boar's Head Inn took families back in time on Saturday, November 25, for its annual Grand Illumination.

The event featured horse-drawn carriage rides, a tree lighting ceremony, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus.

The inn puts on this event each year to bring families and neighbors together and help them get in the holiday spirit.

“We just like to pull everybody together and have a really enjoyable time,” says Joe Hanning, the marketing and communications manager at the Boar’s Head Inn. “The holidays are the absolute perfect time to do that, and if you come here you can see it because this place is just glowing with Christmas lights as well as smiles from everybody."

In 2016, about 100 people attended the Grand Illumination.

The crowd nearly tripled for this year's festivities.