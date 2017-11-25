SUV Crashes into Wall at Seminole Square Shopping Center

Police say the driver appeared to be under the influence

Shoppers at Seminole Square Shopping Center in Charlottesville experienced some scary moments on Saturday, November 25.

An SUV crashed into the building near the entrance to the Marshalls store in the shopping center around 3:25 p.m.

Police found the driver wandering through the parking lot. They say he appeared to be under the influence.

He was taken to the hospital where police hope tests will confirm whether the crash was caused by a medical emergency or if the driver was, in fact, under the influence.

Police say charges are pending the results of that test.

No injuries have been reported.