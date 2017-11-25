UVa Volleyball Falls 3-0 against Pitt on Senior Day

The UVa volleyball team was swept by Pitt in its regular season finale
The Virginia volleyball team was swept in its last match of the regular season, as the Cavaliers fell 3-0 against Pittsburgh on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.
UVa led for most of the first set, before falling 25-21 against the regular season co-ACC champs.
Pitt won the final two sets 25-18 and 25-19.
The match marks the end of the career for UVa senior Haley Fauntleroy with the 'Hoos.
“It is tough to see the look on your fourth-years face after her final match,” says head coach Aaron Smith. “I am really proud of Haley and everything she has done for this program. She showed a lot of leadership this season for a younger group. I think we have a group of girls that are eager to get to work, so I am already looking forward to next year.”
Sophomore Jelena Novakovic led Virginia with 11 kills, and freshman Sarah Billiard added ten.
Sophomore Chino Anukwuem had a team-high five blocks, and freshman Megan Wilson dished out 30 assists.
Novakovic and sophomore Kelsey Miller had a team-high eight digs.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 7-24 overall, and 3-17 in the ACC.