Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Greene County

Fire crews were able to rescue a dog and a rooster

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours overnight in near freezing temperatures.

The call was responded to around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, for a house fire on Greenwood Farms Road in the eastern section of Greene County.

Firefighters say they found heavy fire showing from the house when they arrived on the scene.

The family of five - including two children - woke up to smoke in the house.

They were able to escape the house safely without injuries.

Crews from Stanardsville, Dyke, Barboursville, and Stony Point all assisted in getting the fire under control.

Firefighters were also able to rescue the family's pet rooster and a dog that had to be resuscitated and taken to a veterinarian.

“Right now it appears that there was a heating source that was located on the rear of the house on the deck, the fire spread from the exterior of the home towards the interior, we don't have an exact cause of origin, but that's what our preliminary investigation has shown,” says Sean Ryan, chief of the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company.

Ryan says, due to the cold weather, some firefighters took longer to recover as they adjusted to the heat of the flames inside the home to the cold air outside.

No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is currently working with the family to find housing.