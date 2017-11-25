Albemarle Police Respond to Recent Breaking and Entering Incidents

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:

The Albemarle County Police Department has responded to some recent breaking and entering incidents in the Mill Creek area of Albemarle County. The incidents have occurred both during the daylight and overnight hours.

The Albemarle County Police Department would like residents to have a pro-active approach to prevent such incidents. Please make sure your houses and vehicles are secured and let a trusted neighbor or family member know if you will be away for an extended amount of time.

If you have been away for a few days please check around your residence, if possible, for any signs of forced entry before you enter.

Please contact 911 if you see any suspicious person or activity so we can respond as soon as possible. If anyone has information regarding these incidents please call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

If you would like a House Check while you are absent from your residence please contact ACPD at 434-296-5808.

If you would like more information on how to safeguard your residence please contact Officer Joe George or Officer Steve McCall at 434-296-5808.