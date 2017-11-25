Nonprofit Collects Presents for Children Spending Holidays in Hospitals

Nonprofit Collects Presents for Children Spending Holidays in HospitalsPosted: Updated:
Volunteers wrapping gifts at Barnes & Noble
Nonprofit Collects Presents for Children Spending Holidays in HospitalsMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story