Nonprofit Collects Presents for Children Spending Holidays in Hospitals

With Christmas just a month away, Mason's Toy Box volunteers in Charlottesville are helping shoppers get their gifts ready.

The nonprofit was at Barnes & Noble in the Barracks Road Shopping Center on Saturday, November 25, wrapping books and other gifts for customers and encouraging them to donate presents or money to their group’s cause.

Mason's Toy Box delivers gifts and toys to children in local hospitals who won't be able to make it home for the holidays.

“There are so many families that are hospitalized during the Christmas season, and so going out there and touching them and helping them, deliver smiles and for them to see Santa is a wonderful thing,” says Diana Lindemann, a volunteer with Mason’s Toy Box.

The organization was started by a woman who lost her 11-year-old son, Mason, to neuroblastoma in 2011. Now, she helps families that are going through similar emotional and financial hardships.

Volunteers will be out again on Sunday at the same location from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.