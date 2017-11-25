Charlottesville's Holiday Market Opens for the Season

The Holiday Market is open for the season in Charlottesville.

Crafters and artisans kicked off the opening of the seasonal market on Saturday, November 25, in the Water Street Parking Garage, where the Charlottesville City Market sets up in the spring through fall.

Shoppers traveled from table to table viewing wreaths, ornaments, and other holiday-themed items for sale.

The Holiday Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through December 23.