Quantcast

Paramount Theater Kicks Off Holiday Season with Christmas Movie Screening

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE) Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville's Paramount Theater kicked off its holiday movie lineup on Saturday, November 25, with a showing of the film "A Very Electric Christmas.”

Families poured into the downtown theater to see the movie about a young bird that mistakenly ends up at the North Pole.

This is the first of many holiday movies the theater will be showing in the coming weeks, including "Love Actually" and "Elf."

  • Paramount Theater Kicks Off Holiday Season with Christmas Movie ScreeningMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story