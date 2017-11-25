Harrisonburg Police Seek Assistance Identifying Assault Suspect

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, VA – On November 6, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to JC Penny at 1925 East Market Street for an assault call for service. A female employee had been pepper sprayed by a customer who was confronted about an alleged shoplifting.

The victim was medically evaluated and suffered temporary injury associated with the pepper spray. The suspect has been described as a black female approximately five feet five inches tall to five feet six inches tall.

The suspect is said to weigh approximately 220 pounds with her hair braided up on the back of her head in the shape of a “U.” The suspect was last seen fleeing from the north side of the store and getting into a small grey sedan, possibly a Honda or Kia. At the time of the incident she was wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and carrying a white bag with red lettering.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Patrol Division by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their time to CRIMES (274637).