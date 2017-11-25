Quantcast

High School Football State Quarterfinal Scores & Highlights

Jayden Williams and R.E. Lee won the region championship for the first time since 1990 Jayden Williams and R.E. Lee won the region championship for the first time since 1990
Louisa County ran the ball 61 times for 319 yards against Dinwiddie Louisa County ran the ball 61 times for 319 yards against Dinwiddie
Defending state champion Riverheads rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the state quarterfinals Defending state champion Riverheads rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the state quarterfinals

Class 4, Region B
3) Louisa 38, 1) Dinwiddie 27
    Lions will host Lafayette in state semifinals

Class 3, Region B
5) Culpeper (6-6) at 3) James Monroe (6-6)  Saturday - 2pm

Class 2, Region A
2) Poquoson 21, 1) Goochland 10

Class 2, Region B
3) R.E. Lee 38, 4) Luray 6
    Leemen will host Poquoson in state semifinals

Class 1, Region B
1) Riverheads 42, 2) William Campbell 14
    Gladiators will play Essex/Sussex Central winner in state semifinals