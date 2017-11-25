High School Football State Quarterfinal Scores & Highlights

High School Football State Quarterfinal Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Jayden Williams and R.E. Lee won the region championship for the first time since 1990
Louisa County ran the ball 61 times for 319 yards against Dinwiddie
Defending state champion Riverheads rushed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the state quarterfinals
Reported by Mike Shiers
