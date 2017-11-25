Hokies Shutout 'Hoos 10-0 for 14th Consecutive Win against UVa

The Hokies have won 14 games in a row against UVa

The 24th ranked Virginia Tech football team beat Virginia for the 14th year in a row, as the Hokies shut out the Cavaliers 10-0 at Scott Stadium on Friday night.

The shutout is the first against the 'Hoos since the 2011 game against Virginia Tech.

UVa was held to just 191 yards of total offense in the game, including only five-yards rushing on 20 attempts.

"We don't want to be that team or that senior class or anybody that loses to UVa," says Virginia Tech junior defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Virginia Tech scored the only touchdown of the game following a UVa turnover to start the 2nd half.

Cavalier running back Chris Sharp fumbled at the 'Hoos 40-yard line, and Hokies' quarterback Josh Jackson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cunningham a few plays later.

"I just want to make sure that I'm not the quarterback that ends the streak," says Virginia Tech freshman quarterback Josh Jackson." As soon as we got there, you know its a big time game, and to send the seniors out with this win, to be undefeated against Virginia is pretty big."

Virginia Tech dominated the time of possession 37:16 to 22:44.

"Well, I was a little concerned about it to be honest with you," says Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. "It is meaningful, I'm certainly not diminishing the meaning behind that. I just didn't want our guys pressured up about it because we were going to play some different guys who hadn’t played a lot of snaps this week."

UVa quarterback Kurt Benkert completed 17-of-34 passes for 186 yards, which moved him past Matt Schaub (2,976 yards) for the most passing yards in a single season in program history.

Benkert has 3,062 yards through twelve games.

With 13 tackles, Jordan Mack (105) has reached 100 tackles for the year.

UVa is the only school in the nation with three players with 100+ tackles, as Mack joins Micah Kiser (134) and Quin Blanding (121).

Blanding had a career-high 17 tackles, giving him 479 for his career, and making him the ACC’s all-time leader among defensive backs.

The senior passed Dexter Reid (UNC, 466), and Blanding currently is 10th all-time in ACC history.

With a career-high 19 tackles, Kiser has 400 tackles for his career, which ranks fifth all-time at UVa.

Both Virginia (6-6, 3-5 ACC) and Virginia Tech (9-3, 5-3 ACC) will be going to a bowl game this season.