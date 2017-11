Seniors Isaiah Wilkins and Devon Hall combined to score 37 points, and the UVa men's basketball team beat Rhode Island 70-55 to win the NIT Tip-Off Tournament in Brooklyn, NY on Friday night.

Wilkins was named the tournament MVP, after scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds against the Rams.

The Wahoos have won five-consecutive Thanksgiving Tournament titles.

Virginia (6-0) will host Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Tenn Challenge on Monday night at nine o-clock.