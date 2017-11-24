Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity Brothers to Present Check at Football Game

Though the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are rivals, students from both schools are uniting in the name of fighting cancer.

Members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity from both schools took part in the FIJI Run last week.

Every year, fraternity members run over 150 miles total while carrying the game ball to or from their respective home school to raise money for the Jimmy V Foundation.

On Friday, November 24, they'll present a check to the foundation right before kickoff.