'Buy Nothing Day' Offers Alternative Outlook for Holiday Season

Some people are saving money on Friday, November 24, and are instead taking part in an unconventional Black Friday event.

Charlottesville Community Bikes hosted "Buy Nothing Day" to give people a different conception of the big shopping day.

People from the community were invited to bring items they wanted to give away and browse what was available.

“I just think it's really great because I feel like a lot of people buy just a lot of things, they get wasted, this is a really good idea for our planet to have things that are already in existence, you know find good homes and be used and I think it's a really good idea,” says Amanda Alger, a patron.

Friday was the only day for the event.

All items not claimed by someone will be donated to the thrift shop at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.