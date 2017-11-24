Police Investigating Shots Fired Along Garrett Street

Charlottesville police are investigating the scene of a shooting along Garrett Street.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Garrett Street around 2:16 a.m. Friday, November 24. They discovered a vehicle and two buildings had been shot.

Police said there were no reported injuries, and there are no suspects at this time.

Investigators have collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

11/24/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On November 24th, 2017 at approximately 0216 hours, Charlottesville police officers responded to the 100 block of Garrett Street for multiple calls of shots fired.

Officers later located a vehicle and two buildings that had been shot.



There have been no reported injuries.



Officers with the Forensic Unit spent most of the day collecting evidence.



At this time, there are no suspects.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, we encourage you to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.