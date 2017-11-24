Orange County Poinsettia Growers Provide Over 1 Million Plants

One of the country's largest poinsettia growers is entering its busiest days of the year.

And it's right in Orange County, but you may have never heard of it.

American Color Incorporated grows 1.3 million poinsettias every year. That's about a 32-acre sea of red and green.

The company's greenhouse grows 12 different types of poinsettias in a variety of colors, such as peppermint, red, white, and pink.

The flowers begin growing in June and then are sold to large grocery chains and big box stores across the country.

To stay eco-friendly, the business captures rain water for the plants and runs it through filtration to be used again.

"We capture and reuse all the water, so we run it through filtration,” says Tom Costamagna, the director of growing. “We reuse the fertilizer and so sustainability is really what we're trying to achieve here. From an environmental stand point and cost savings, you know, why waste something precious like water?"

Besides the water, the fertilizer is also reused.

Employees say all the flowers are normally sold by the second week of December.

American Color grows other flowers throughout the year, but its biggest seller is the poinsettia.

It also takes personal orders and offers tours of the greenhouse as long as you call in advance.