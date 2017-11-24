Charlottesville Stores Gear Up for Small Business Saturday

Many stores are now starting to prepare for Small Business Saturday.

It’s an effort that encourages shoppers to buy from local stores over the weekend.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates says Small Business Saturday counts for a large amount of its holiday sales.

This year, employees say they will be busier than ever.

"I think especially after this year's kind of craziness here in Charlottesville, I think people are really loving that kind of local touch again and kind of maybe revisiting,” says Tim Gearhart, owner of Gearharts Fine Chocolates. “Our retail sales is up about 25 percent this season and that's a huge jump for us."

Managers say about 40 percent of the store's annual profits are earned between the days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.