Former Student Accuses UVA Professor of Sexual Harassment

A former University of Virginia student is accusing a creative-writing professor of sexual harassment.

Emma C. Eisenberg said she filed a Title IX complaint on Friday, November 10.

Eisenberg, a graduate from UVA's master of fine art program, claims professor John Casey gave preferential treatment towards male students and touched her and other female students inappropriately at school functions from 2012 to 2014.

November 10, she tweeted, "When I was at #UVA in MFA program, professor John Casey sexually harassed me & other female students: touching inappropriately at social functions, sexually-inappropriate comments, referred to women as [expletive], passed us over in class & thesis advising. Complaint filed today."

Additionally, Eisenberg said she and another female student filed a complaint dating between 2009 and 2012 that claimed Casey made inappropriate comments about her clothing and looks.

In a statement to NBC29, Eisenberg said, "It is appropriate for professor Casey to be held accountable for his actions, but exactly how is up to the university. I hope that the result of this complaint is only that he is no longer actively teaching students."

Eisenberg also said in a statement:

It had always bugged me, in my gut I knew there was something wrong about those experiences, but it was so openly talked about within the program that I figured I was over-reacting. Seeing this recent flood of women coming forward confirmed what I had always known-his behavior was problematic and inappropriate.

It is unclear at this point of how long the investigation into this Title IX report might take.