Fluvanna County High School Administrator Receiving National Award

A high school administrator in Fluvanna County is being nationally recognized.

Scott Morris is in his fourteenth year as Fluvanna County High School’s student activities director.

“My job is to find a way to do it, and we put them out there, and we're very blessed to have the student body that’s participated,” he said.

Morris has been instrumental in adding seven varsity athletics programs at the high school: men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, and men's wrestling.

“It wasn't hard when you’ve got 30, 40 kids sitting there asking you to help give them a sport that they can compete in to help them get better exposure and also to involve more kids,” said swim and tennis coach Feda Morton.

The student-athletes, especially ones on the teams added during Morris’ tenure, are grateful for his hard work.

“I appreciate what he’s done for the school, for the sports, and everything that we have,” Sadie Conner said.

“I appreciate that the team was formed, and it means a lot to me that I'm able to go and compete for something I love to do,” said Mason Justus.

Morris is set to be recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

“I’m humbled first to be even nominated by my counterparts here in Virginia for this award, there’s one nomination from every state,” said the administrator.

He has been named one of 11 outstanding high school athletic directors across the country.

“To win was ecstatic, and when I opened the letter at home and told my wife I just couldn’t believe it,” Morris said.

Fluvanna County High School Student Activities Director Scott Morris is set to accept his award at the association's annual banquet in Phoenix on December 12.