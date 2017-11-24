Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.Posted: Updated:
Shoppers arrive early for Black Friday deals at Target in Albemarle County
Theresa Lovdal (RIGHT) and her friends like to have some fun on Black Friday
Fashion Square early Black Friday morning
Mayeaux Denegre
Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.More>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story