Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.

Theresa Lovdal (RIGHT) and her friends like to have some fun on Black Friday

Black Friday this year wasn't quite as crazy as it has been in the past.

Most people in the Charlottesville area weren't lining up early for sales, but some took advantage of the early hours to keep traditions alive and knock out their holiday shopping.

"Honestly, we're looking for some deals, but we aren't even really that crazy. We just like to have fun, spread the Christmas spirit,” said shopper Theresa Lovdal.

Lovdal and her friends woke up early Friday, November 24, and got decked out in some Christmas-themed gear to spread holiday cheer while they shopped.

"Maybe 8 or 9 years now. We've made T-shirts in the past, and we decided to make it kind of a beginning of the Christmas-season thing," Lovdal said. "We bring candy with us and hand them out to people. Just have fun."

Other people out on Black Friday are, of course, on the hunt for big discounts and deals.

"We're here for shopping,” said Mayeaux Denegre.

Denegre said this is her first Black Friday experience, and that she's not going home without all her items crossed off her list.

The crowds around Charlottesville and Albemarle County didn't quite live up to those in the past, especially with big stores open on Thanksgiving Day. However, for those early risers, they were determined to get the job done.