Police: 3 Found Dead at Virginia Home, Suspect in Custody

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after finding three people dead at a central Virginia home.

Chesterfield County Police said in a statement that officers responded to a home in Chester around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arriving, they found a man's body in the front yard and two women dead inside the home. The deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the "sole suspect" was found at the home and taken into custody without incident. They say there is no further threat to the community.

The identities of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

No further details were immediately released.

