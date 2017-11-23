JMRL to Hold Food Drive for Local Food Banks

Release from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library:



For the first time, the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will help restock local food banks through a system-wide food drive from Monday, November 27 to Saturday, December 9.



The majority of JMRL branches will be donating collected items to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Louisa County Library will be donating to the Louisa Resource Center.



Requested items for donation include cereal, pasta, rice, peanut or almond butter, spaghetti sauce, boxed mac and cheese, canned food, paper products, soap, toothbrushes, feminine products, baby food/formula, and diapers. Other non-perishable items will also be accepted.