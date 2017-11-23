Cavaliers Crush Commodores 68-42 with Dominant First Half

The Virginia men's basketball team scored more points in the first half than Vanderbilt scored in the entire game, and the Cavaliers crushed the Commodores 68-42 in the semifinals of the NIT Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Vandy didn't make its first shot from the field until almost eight minutes had passed in the 1st half, and the Wahoos led 43-17 at the break.

The Commodores hit 12-of-52 shots in the game (23.1%), while Virginia connected on 27-of-60 (45.0%).

Sophomores Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome led the 'Hoos with 20 points and 15 points, respectively.

Mamadi Diakite had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, and former Albemarle High School star Austin Katstra scored the final points of the game on a jumper at the top of the key.

Virginia will play the winner of Seton Hall and Rhode Island in the tournament finals on Friday at 7:30 PM.

The Cavaliers will be looking for their fifth consecutive Thanksgiving Tournament title.