Virginia Beach Man Recovering After Being Lost in Augusta Co. Woods

A Virginia Beach man is recovering from a hunting trip that went awry in Augusta County.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the 73-year-old man has been hunting in the area for decades.

A call for service was issued just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 22. The missing man's friends had told authorities that they had not seen him since 1 p.m.

Authorities found the missing hunter shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, November 23, and took him to the hospital to get checked out.

Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to West Augusta, on the eve of November 23, for what would be an extensive search.



A call for service was generated at 1844 hours regarding a 73-year-old missing hunter, a Virginia Beach man, who has hunted in Augusta County for decades.



The man was reportedly last seen by his peers, at camp, at 1300 hours.



At 0248 hours the cold an disoriented hunter was found, and subsequently transported to the hospital for evaluation.



The sheriff’s office would like to thank the following agencies and volunteers for their involvement in the search:

Local hunters

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries

VSP aviation unit and road trooper

Deerfield F/R

Augusta County F/R

Augusta ECC VDEM (VA Department of Emergency Management)

We are grateful for their service/assistance and for the successful outcome of the search.