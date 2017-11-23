Quin Blanding & Micah Kiser Prepare for Final Game at Scott Stadium

Micah Kiser is 6th in the nation with 115 total tackles this season

UVa safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser will play a game at Scott Stadium for the final time on Friday night.

Blanding has started every game of his four-year career, and he's the all-time leader in tackles in program history.

"Tackling has never been a problem for me," says Blanding. "My 'Man Coverage' has gotten a lot tighter. I'm just working on all aspects of my game."

Blanding has finished second in the ACC in tackles every year of his career.

For the last two years, Kiser has been the guy in front of him, and he's on pace to do it again.

Kiser says, "All that stuff comes with having a great team around me. A lot of guys deserve a lot of recognition on this team for home we've done and how we've turned it around."

Both Blanding and Kiser had the opportunity to leave for the NFL after last season, but they chose to come back.

Blanding says, "Me and him have both been through the rough times and the tough times, and times where you think most people would lose hope, but we stayed in this fight together."

The decision paid off, as UVa will go to a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

"It's just an amazing feeling, what we accomplished this year," says Blanding. "People doubted us. People had us last in the ACC, barely winning two games. It's funny to see everyone's face now, to really jump on board with us."

Kiser says, "You come back after a 2-10 season, everyone on the outside is talking about, UVa football, probably two wins again. Not gonna do well in the ACC. To see all of it pay off, it's a great feeling."

The contributions to the program from Kiser and Blanding aren't lost on their teammates

Senior wide receiver Andre Levrone says, "Each one of them have played a much more vocal role this year, just being the heart and soul of our defense, and speaking up when everyone on our team needs it the most."

"You know they're going to be there doing their jobs," adds senior quarterback Kurt Benkert. "They make big plays. Quin is making plays every game. Micah is making tackles every game. They're always around the football, and that's something you can count on."

The seniors will be looking to beat the Hokies in their final try on Friday night.

"You know what it means to the people in the commonwealth," says Kiser. "It's a great game, a great challenge, and it'll be fun."

Virginia and Virginia Tech will kickoff on Friday night at eight o'clock at Scott Stadium.