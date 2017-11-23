Hundreds Take Part in Annual Albemarle County Turkey Trot

More than 1,000 people kicked off their Thanksgiving by running for a good cause in Albemarle County.

Walkers and runners of all ages took part in the 36th Annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot Thursday, November 23.

The Charlottesville Track Club helps organize the 5k walk or run, which goes through the Ednam Forest neighborhood.

All the proceeds from Thursday’s trot go to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.

"It's important to support our Children's Hospital. We have kids that aren't able to go home for Thanksgiving, and the money that we raise here goes to support those families that might have to put off Thanksgiving because of health issues,” said UVA Children's Hospital Associate Director of Development Ryan Lightner.

Organizers say they normally raise upwards of $30,000 each year.