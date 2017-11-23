Quantcast

Charlottesville Salvation Army Holds Annual Thanksgiving Lunch

Edited by John Early
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens of community members gathered at Charlottesville’s Salvation Army to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

A large crowd filled a makeshift dining room Thursday, November 23, for the annual holiday lunch at the Salvation Army.

“Thanksgiving day takes on a life of its own here,” said Salvation Army Major Susan Shiels.

Volunteers loaded up plates with turkey, side dishes, and desserts.

“They started early in November, bringing the napkins and the plates. Making sure the pies were gathered,” said the major. “And people have been cooking since Monday.”

Volunteers served up all the fixings of a Thanksgiving feast for anyone who stopped by for the event.

“This is a community dinner. It’s not one group of people serving another group, it’s everyone sitting down and enjoying dinner together,” Shiels said.

“It feels a lot better than just eating turkey at home,” said volunteer Tim Michel. “Charlottesville is a really great town, so I think we’re all doing what we can.”

“We’re meeting a lot of really interesting fun people,” said volunteer Virginia Michel.

The Salvation Army is grateful for the help it received.

“Over the last couple years what we’ve learned is that this community, Charlottesville, just wants to make sure that everyone has a place to celebrate Thanksgiving,” said Shiels.

The Salvation Army will hold a similar event on Christmas Day.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

