Beta Bridge Painted Ahead of UVA Game Against Virginia Tech

Graffiti on Beta Bridge encouraging UVA fans to go to Friday's game at Scott Stadium

A lot of Hokie fans are expected to be in Charlottesville for Friday's football game.

The University of Virginia Cavaliers will be going up against Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash.

The university’s Scott Stadium was quiet Thursday afternoon, but that will most certainly change.

Most UVA students are out of town for the holiday, but the dedicated Cavalier fans will be back in time for the big game.

Beta Bridge was painted ahead of the rivalry game, taking a swipe at Virginia Tech's academics and prompts UVA students to fill the student section on Scott Stadium's hill.