Shoppers Making Last Minute Trips to Grocery Store for Thanksgiving Meal

Shoppers Making Last Minute Trips to Grocery Store for Thanksgiving MealPosted: Updated:
Wegmans' shoppers in Charlottesville
Jay Levine
Wegmans in Charlottesville
Shoppers Making Last Minute Trips to Grocery Store for Thanksgiving MealMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story