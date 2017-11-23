CAT: Free Trolley to Detour Nov. 24

11/22/2017 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:



Charlottesville, Virginia... 11/22/2017... Due to UVA's game against Virginia Tech on Friday, November 24, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will detour the Free Trolley.



Bus stops along Maury Avenue, Alderman Road, McCormick Road, and portions of Jefferson Park Avenue will not be served.



The detour will begin at 5 p.m. and last until two hours post game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

During the detour, the Free Trolley will follow Jefferson Park Avenue to Emmet Street where it will travel north until it reaches University Avenue.



Passengers who are trying to reach Scott Stadium should use either the Jefferson Park Avenue @ Cabell Hall bus stop (#11155) or the Emmet Street @ the Central Grounds Parking Garage bus stop (#10472).



For this game only, the Trolley will extend its service hours from 11:32 PM to 1:00 AM.

FREE Rides on Route 7

UVA fans who hold a game day ticket can ride Route 7 for free. Free rides will be honored from 5 p.m. until the end of service or two hours post game, whichever occurs first.



Route 7 serves bus stops near the downtown parking garages and along Emmet Street by University Hall and the John Paul Jones Arena.



Download CAT's FREE mobile app! Find nearby bus stops, see real time arrival information, and receive instant notifications. Available on the Android and iOS platforms.