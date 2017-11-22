Hokies' Quarterback Josh Jackson Struggling Down the Stretch

Instate rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off on the gridiron Friday night, as the 'Hoos and Hokies battle in the Commonwealth Clash at Scott Stadium.

UVa will be looking to end a 13-game losing streak against its biggest rival.

The Hokies are led by freshman quarterback Josh Jackson.

The rookie started his season strong, completing 65-percent of his passes for 17-hundred yards and 13-touchdowns over his first six games.

But his play has tapered off.

Over his last five games, Jackson is completing just 52-percent of his throws.

He has just one touchdown pass in the month of November, but the Cavaliers say the Hokies are still dangerous.

"They're very creative," says senior linebacker Micah Kiser. "They do a lot of good things to play with your eyes, deception kind of things. Whether its pulling guards, and making you think it's a run, and 'Bam!', they throw a pass behind you. Little things like that, to try and get a numbers advantage."

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "They take what they give you based on the different alignments that you're in. It's just multiple, and it's effective, and that's what's led to winning football in Coach Fuente's career, and Josh has just inherited, and now being part of, a very good scheme. He's kind of the next version of a good quarterback in the system."

Virginia and Virginia Tech kickoff on Friday at eight o'clock at Scott Stadium.