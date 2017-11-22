Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll Drive

Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll DrivePosted: Updated:
Mary Baldwin University's Black Baby Doll Drive
Donations will be accepted until November 29
The dolls with be given to African-American children
Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll DriveMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story