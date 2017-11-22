Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll Drive

The dolls with be given to African-American children

Donations will be accepted until November 29

Mary Baldwin University's Black Baby Doll Drive is back for its 21st year.

It's a project in collaboration of Ida B. Wells Gateway, Promoting Excellence and Reinforcing Success in Student Transitions (PERSIST), and Minority Clubs United.

Organizers are asking the community to donate dolls with African-American features, but no Bratz dolls or princesses.

The dolls will be given to African-American children in the Shenandoah Valley to help foster positive self-esteem.

Dolls can be dropped off at MBU’s Office of Inclusive Excellence no later than November 29.