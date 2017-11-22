Quantcast

Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll Drive

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Mary Baldwin University's Black Baby Doll Drive Mary Baldwin University's Black Baby Doll Drive
Donations will be accepted until November 29 Donations will be accepted until November 29
The dolls with be given to African-American children The dolls with be given to African-American children
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Mary Baldwin University's Black Baby Doll Drive is back for its 21st year.

It's a project in collaboration of Ida B. Wells GatewayPromoting Excellence and Reinforcing Success in Student Transitions (PERSIST), and Minority Clubs United.

Organizers are asking the community to donate dolls with African-American features, but no Bratz dolls or princesses.

The dolls will be given to African-American children in the Shenandoah Valley to help foster positive self-esteem.

Dolls can be dropped off at MBU’s Office of Inclusive Excellence no later than November 29.

  • Mary Baldwin University Hosts 21st Annual Black Baby Doll DriveMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story