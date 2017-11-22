Senior QB Jayden Williams Leading R.E. Lee Playoff Run

The R.E. Lee football team will be playing in the Region Championship game for the second time in the last three years this weekend, as the Leemen will host Luray on Friday.

R.E. Lee has played twelve games so far this season.

Luray is the only team to beat them.

The Leemen lost 42-33 on the Bulldogs' home field back in early October.

Since that loss, Lee has rattled off five-straight wins, including a 49-21 win against top-seed Central Woodstock last week.

Senior quarterback Jayden Williams accounted for six touchdowns in the upset victory, and head coach Scott Girolmo says Williams is the driving force behind the Leemen offense.

"The more the keys have been given to him to the car, the more he's flourished, and has really become more dynamic," says Girolmo.

Williams says, "We definitely do have a lot of chemistry on this team. We've been playing together since we were little kids, and we know how each other acts, and we know what to expect from each other. When we were little kids, we always won the Super Bowls and stuff, so hopefully this year we can win the state championship. It's been the only goal."

Junior RB/LB Garrett Lawler says, "Everyone is ready. We're definitely wanting to win, and we just got to go and be ready. We know what we can do. We just have to go do it."

"It's kind of like standing too close to a masterpiece painting," adds Girolmo. "It looks like a conglomerate of colors and shapes, and you don't really see the detail until you step back. I probably won't understand quite how special everything is until I'm able to step back and take a look at it."

R.E. Lee and Luray kick off on Friday at seven o'clock at Gypsy Hill Park.