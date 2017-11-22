Cavaliers Ready to Face Strong Hokies Defense

Kurt Benkert has 10 TD passes over the last four games

The Virginia football team will play the most important game on the schedule Friday night...as the Cavaliers will host instate rival Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium.

The 'Hoos have lost thirteen games in a row against the Hokies.

The UVa offense is in the bottom half of the conference in scoring, averaging 26-points per game.

The Virginia Tech defense is second in the ACC, and sixth in the nation, allowing just 14.7 points per contest.

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "I think they know exactly what their identity is, why it is that way, and the calls and scheme fit that. It's been really developed over a long time, and they deserve credit for what they built."

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games to drop to 3-4 in the conference, but they played second-ranked Miami close for much of the game over the weekend.

Kurt Benkert has thrown ten touchdowns over the past four games.

And no matter what happens on Friday, Virginia will be going to a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente says, "We have a tremendous challenge this week. Obviously, it's rivalry week. We've got Virginia, on the road. Much improved, completely different football team than we played a year ago. You can see that across the board in how they play."

Virginia and Virginia Tech kickoff on Friday at eight o'clock at Scott Stadium.