Board of Architectural Review Approves Amtrak Expansion Design

One new feature is a larger waiting room

Plans to expand Charlottesville's Amtrak station have cleared another hurdle.

The Board of Architectural Review approved new design features for the Union Train Station building off West Main Street.

Those new features include a larger waiting room, baggage area, and ticket office.

The board and City Councilors hope the additions will encourage more passenger rail trains to run through Charlottesville.

"It's another sign that Charlottesville is growing, but in a good way,” says City Councilor Kathy Galvin. “We do more multi-model stuff, that means a lot less cars on the road and when it's more comfortable trying to get in at the station and more comfortable on the train, what's not to like?"

Galvin says the city needs to approve the documents for the building before construction can start.

Negotiations are underway to decide how the project will be funded.