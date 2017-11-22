Christmas Tree Farm Owners See Decline in Supply

While many of us are preparing to relax with family for a Thanksgiving feast, Christmas tree farmers in central Virginia are rushing to get ready for their busiest days of the year.

This season, they're advising customers to shop early due to a shortage of trees that traces back in part to the recession a few years ago.

Albemarle County's only choose-and-cut Christmas tree farm in North Garden is staying closed this year and maybe even next season as well.

The owner says that decision is due to so many people coming out in past years, and the supply not able to grow fast enough for the demand.

Greene Meadows Farm outside Stanardsville is getting ready to welcome crowds searching for that perfect Christmas tree when it opens on Friday for the season.

The farm's owner says this year's drought stunted growth and weakened some trees.

It also delayed him from planting 600 trees this fall.

Spruce Rock farm in Madison County is also behind schedule planting 3,000-4,000 baby Christmas trees due to the dry conditions.

That could stretch the Christmas tree shortage out another several years.

“It takes between 8-10 years for the average Christmas tree to reach market height, which is 7-8 feet, so if you cut back in the middle of the recession here we are eight, nine years later we're just getting to that particular point,” says Timothy Williams of Spruce Rock Farm.

“There is a shortage, and it started last year,” says John Ensor, owner of Greene Meadows Farm. “So, I would advise folks to come out early.”

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association says cut-your-own tree farms in Virginia have enough supply to meet the demand this year as long as you get to the shops early.

Tree farm owners say shortages from wholesalers in southwest Virginia and other states are limiting their supply of pre-cut trees and simultaneously raising prices.

They say those trees will cost you 5-10 percent more this year.