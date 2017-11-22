China-Based Company Buying Business with Facility in Waynesboro

Invista facility, previously used by DuPont, in Waynesboro (FILE IMAGE)

Invista expects operations at its Waynesboro plant to continue as-is after its sale to a Chinese textile manufacturer.

Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding is buying Invista's apparel and advanced textiles business, which includes the Waynesboro facility.

The deal should close in mid-2018.

Invista has about 400 employees there producing Lycra fiber and doing research and development for Spandex.

The company said it does not anticipate any change in operations due to the sale.