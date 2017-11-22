Charlottesville Nonprofit Reacts to Government Decision Regarding Haiti

The U.S. has recently decided to end Haitians' Temporary Protected Status

Haiti was hit with an earthquake in 2010

More than 50,000 Haitians legally living and working in the United States will soon be forced out of the country.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced it’s revoking Haiti's Temporary Protected Status effective July 2019.

Charlottesville's Building Goodness Foundation, a nonprofit construction organization that's built many structures in Haiti over the years, says this decision comes too soon.

During the Obama administration, Haiti was granted Temporary Protected Status after the Caribbean country was struck by an earthquake in 2010.

Under TPS, people from other countries are allowed to temporarily stay in the U.S. due to unsafe conditions in their country of origin.

Because of the destruction brought about by the earthquake, more than 50,000 Haitians were allowed to legally come to the U.S. to live and work.

The U.S. government says Haiti has had enough time to recover from the natural disaster. However, the executive director of Charlottesville's Building Goodness Foundation disagrees.

“A lot of people from Building Goodness Foundation travel to Haiti frequently and we've noticed that, yes, it has been developing slowly over the years since the earthquake, but it's been hit by two major hurricanes and I would not say it's stable enough to absorb this many people from the States,” says Kelly Eplee, executive director of the BGF.

The United States also revoked Temporary Protected Status from Nicaragua just over two weeks ago.

Haitians living and working in the U.S. under this protection will have until July 22nd, 2019, until they are required to leave the country.