Canstruction Event Offers Creative Way of Giving Back

Teams were given the task to create something out of cans

A Charlottesville business has come up with a creative way to give back to the community.

WillowTree, Incorporated hosted its holiday canstruction event on Wednesday, November 22.

The company collected more than 1,000 canned goods, and three teams were tasked with building creative structures out of the cans.

The teams were judged based on theme, structure, and design.

“We just had a lot of fun building, and it was nice to work as a group and be able to give back at the same time,” says Hope Richards, the event’s coordinator.

The team that created a cactus out of cans and ramen noodles took home first prize.

All of the cans were donated to the Emergency Food Network, along with a financial contribution.