VDOT Prepares for Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic

In anticipation of heavy traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia Department of Transportation has bulked up its resources with a full traffic operations center, an updated app, and safety patrol blanketing the interstates.

"We even have some staged resources - front end loaders and wreckers - at some of the exits along I81 in case there is a disabled vehicle or an accident that can help clear that, get vehicles out of the travel lanes as quickly as possible and help get traffic moving again,” VDOT spokesperson Ken Slack said.

Slack says Sunday is traditionally the heaviest travel day of the year: “folks who have been on Interstate 81 in the past on a Sunday afternoon and evening...I can tell you it's not necessarily going to be a fun place to be. You can expect congestion."

VDOT's new and improved 511 app provides updated traffic information to travelers, including the latest information on congested areas.