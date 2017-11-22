Harrisonburg Street Closures for Thursday's Rocktown Turkey Trot

Photo courtesy of www.vamomentum.com
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Press Release:
HARRISONBURG – VA Momentum presents the Rocktown Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 23rd. For safety reasons, there will be temporary street closures downtown during the event.
Street closures will be as follows:
7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.:
- Main Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay Street.
- The left lane of Liberty Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay St.
- Side streets west of Mason St. to Liberty St. will be closed, including Federal St.
Reopening Streets:
- All streets will reopen around 1:00 p.m. at the discretion of the Harrisonburg Police Department
Parking:
- The Newman Ave. and E. Water Street parking lots will be closed off until the event ends.
- The Municipal Parking Lot by the Turner Pavilion will be available for parking; however, vehicles will not be able to exit the lot until after the event ends.
- Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible.
For more information, visit www.vamomentum.com.