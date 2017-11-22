Quantcast

Harrisonburg Street Closures for Thursday's Rocktown Turkey Trot

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Press Release:

HARRISONBURG – VA Momentum presents the Rocktown Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 23rd. For safety reasons, there will be temporary street closures downtown during the event. 

Street closures will be as follows:

7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.:

  • Main Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay Street.
  • The left lane of Liberty Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay St.
  • Side streets west of Mason St. to Liberty St. will be closed, including Federal St.

Reopening Streets:

  • All streets will reopen around 1:00 p.m. at the discretion of the Harrisonburg Police Department

Parking:

  • The Newman Ave. and E. Water Street parking lots will be closed off until the event ends.
  • The Municipal Parking Lot by the Turner Pavilion will be available for parking; however, vehicles will not be able to exit the lot until after the event ends.
  • Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible.

For more information, visit www.vamomentum.com.