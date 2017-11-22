Harrisonburg Street Closures for Thursday's Rocktown Turkey Trot

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Press Release:

HARRISONBURG – VA Momentum presents the Rocktown Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 23rd. For safety reasons, there will be temporary street closures downtown during the event.

Street closures will be as follows:

7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.:

Main Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay Street.

The left lane of Liberty Street will be closed from Grattan St. to Gay St.

Side streets west of Mason St. to Liberty St. will be closed, including Federal St.

Reopening Streets:

All streets will reopen around 1:00 p.m. at the discretion of the Harrisonburg Police Department

Parking:

The Newman Ave. and E. Water Street parking lots will be closed off until the event ends.

The Municipal Parking Lot by the Turner Pavilion will be available for parking; however, vehicles will not be able to exit the lot until after the event ends.

Water Street and Elizabeth Street parking decks will be open and accessible.

For more information, visit www.vamomentum.com.