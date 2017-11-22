SDTF, SWAT Arrest Waynesboro Man On Drug and Gun Charges

A Waynesboro man is facing multiple charges in connection to a recent search conducted by SWAT and the Skyline Drug Task Force (SDTF).

Twenty-eight-year-old Kelvin Jaray Sease was arrested Monday, November 20, following a search by authorities along King and Shiloh avenues.

SDTF said the searches netted roughly 3 ounces of cocaine, several grams of heroin, a loaded handgun, and more than $19,000 in cash. Authorities estimate the street-value of the drugs totals around $3,950.

Sease was arrested at the scene on King Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

11/22/2017 Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:



Waynesboro, Va. – On 20 November, 2017, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Waynesboro Police SWAT Team conducted simultaneous search warrants at two locations in the city.



First, the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of King Avenue. SDTF members then immediately executed a second search warrant on a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Shiloh Avenue. The target of both searches was Kelvin Jaray Sease, a 28-year-old Waynesboro resident.



Police netted more than $19,000 in cash, approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, several grams of heroin and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun from the vehicle on Shiloh Avenue. The street value of the cocaine is approximately $3,750 and the street value of the heroin is approximately $200.



Sease was arrested at the scene on King Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Sease is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.